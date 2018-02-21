LETTER: Remembrance Sunday - Shops should close to enhance peace

Remembrance Sunday 2018 falls exactly on November 11 (Armistice Day), exactly 100 years since the guns fell silent.

Hence there is an overwhelming case for retail closure for Remembrance Sunday 2018 to enhance the peace and decorum inherent in Remembrance Sunday and for more working people to get the chance to partake in the Remembrance Sunday events in their communities.

Retail would also win as more goods would be bought prior to the one day closure.

MPs and Peers would gain huge respect were they to rise above the daily political divides like Brexit and come together to legislate for closure across the United kingdom for Remembrance Sunday 2018.

John Barstow

Member: Usdaw Executive Council

