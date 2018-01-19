LETTER: Stop inventing signals at roundabouts

Has anyone observed this weird signal at roundabouts?

This is when a vehicle approaches a roundabout and signals to oncoming traffic that it intends to turn right, then proceeds to go straight on without giving the signal that it’s leaving the roundabout!

This signal of course infuriates the driver of the vehicle which has stopped to allow him/her to pass in front of them.

Roundabouts are intended to aid traffic flow this inappropriate signal has achieved the opposite.

Give the correct signal on approach and when leaving a roundabout and traffic will flow as intended. If you do intend to turn right, adopt the correct lane if there is more than one and keep the signal going all the way round then just before you reach your exit then give the leaving signal.

Highway Codes are cheap, roundabout procedure has not changed much for many years and applies to all roundabouts being mini or large. Perhaps some drivers just get a bit rusty with the rules and begin to invent their own signals.

Should we all brush up and buy a Highway Code every couple of years? I think so.

Ron Knight

By email

