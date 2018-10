I have been to see a friend in Arnold in Nottingham and on Friday we went shopping.

All the shops seemed to be doing very good business with many people about and I made a comment about it. I was told they come here because they have two hours free car parking in all their car parks.

I wonder if Derbyshire Dales tried it that the shop owners would do the same kind of business. Why don’t they give it a try.

Alan Heathcote

Matlock

