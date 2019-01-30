Your wintery weather forecast for Wednesday

After the flurries of snow across the East Midlands yesterday, the region is in for a much clearer day in parts today, January 30.

There is chance for some snow on hills and icy conditions on the roads, however frosty clear skies in the afternoon mean less snow than yesterday.

The Met Office forecast said: “Early cloud clearing and otherwise sunny skies for most areas with frost and icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

“Cloudier with snow showers affecting Derbyshire hills until afternoon.

“Another cold day with a hard overnight frost developing under clear skies. Maximum temperature four degrees.

“A very cold and clear night is in prospect tonight, with a widespread hard frost. Some freezing fog patches are likely to develop, especially later in the night, locally becoming dense. Minimum temperature minus six degrees.”

The forecast for Thursday and Friday predicts cold temperatures but cloudy and sunny conditions.

There is a chance for snow on Friday.

The forecast adds: “Staying cold and dry on Thursday with long sunny spells.

“Freezing fog patches may be slow to clear.

“Clouding over later with a few wintry showers possibly affecting coastal areas. Maximum temperature three degrees.

“Friday cold, cloudy and breezy with some showery rain and snow. Saturday and Sunday probably drier and brighter after frosty starts with winds decreasing light by Sunday.”