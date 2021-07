Football fans warned that flying an England flag from cars could lead to £1,000 fine

Brits are concerned their sustainable habits will go out the window when restrictions lift

News you can trust since 1947

Furlough scheme could be extended past end date, Michael Gove suggests

Football fans warned that flying an England flag from cars could lead to £1,000 fine

England has rated its overall mood at a measly 58 out of 100, according to survey

‘Dangerous and unethical’: experts warn against government plans to drop all Covid-19 restrictions

Brits are concerned their sustainable habits will go out the window when restrictions lift

What Boris Johnson said in his announcement on restrictions being lifted 19 July

Reduced crowds and no autographs - full list of Covid rule changes at Wimbledon this year

This is when the next World Cup starts after Euro 2020 heartbreak for England against Italy

Arsenal condemns racist social media abuse directed at their player Bukayo Saka in wake of penalty loss

FA condemns “disgusting behaviour” after England players receive racist abuse following Italy defeat