Full list of delayed Aldi Specialbuys set to arrive in July and August - including dog beds and a jumbo pool

Aldi has released an updated list of Specialbuys that are set to arrive in stores in July and August.

These products are currently delayed due to an ongoing stock issue, but are expected to arrive throughout July and August.

Specialbuys include everything from baby products to cooking equipment, and are placed in the middle aisle of the store.

Why are the products delayed?

Addressing the delivery delay, Aldi’s website says: “Due to the current disruptions to global shipping, a number of Specialbuys may be delayed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We're doing all we can to provide clarity on expected availability dates, but these are subject to change. Dates will vary by store and by region.

“Please click below for affected products and sign up to our email newsletter for the latest availability updates.”

Which Specialbuys are delayed?

This is the full list of delayed Aldi Specialbuys which are expected to arrive in-store in July and August: