'Record breaking' number of Covid-19 booster jabs given in a week by NHS England - here's how many

More than two million people received their Covid-19 booster in the past week, with health officials describing the numbers as record-breaking.

NHS England said 2.1 million boosters were delivered between November 6-12, an increase on the 1.7 million boosters given out during the previous seven days.

10 million recieve booster

A total of 2.7 million appointments were made on the National Booking Service in the past week – with more than three quarters of a million bookings made on Monday.

More than 10 million people in England have now received their booster vaccine since the programme began – including people who are clinically vulnerable, aged 50 and above, or who work in health and social care.

'National mission'

The latest figures come after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last weekend that Covid-19 booster jabs, and first and second jabs, are part of a “national mission” to help avoid a return to coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

The NHS is now inviting those who had their second dose more than five months ago for their booster, allowing people to book their top-up in advance of becoming eligible so they can receive it as soon as they reach six months.

NHS England said next week another 3.6 million people will be invited to book their booster when they become eligible.

'Strong uptake'

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “It is fantastic to see such strong uptake for the booster vaccine and record numbers booking their life-saving top-up next week to make sure they have as much protection as possible ahead of winter with 3.6 million invites due to be sent this week.

“In just seven weeks more than 10 million people in England have received their booster, including more than three quarters of over-75s, and with eligible people now able to book their booster vaccine online five months after their second dose, it is easier than ever to get protected.

“I’ve had my booster – it was quick and easy and I urge anyone else who is eligible to take up the offer as soon as possible, as the vaccine remains the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from coronavirus.”