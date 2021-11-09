The best food and drink hampers for Christmas 2021

From December 24, we all love nothing more than spending time with our loved ones and enjoying our favourite tipples and sweet and savoury treats.

Although, let’s be honest, most of us start indulging way before Christmas Eve or Christmas Day as food and drink is a big focal point all throughout the festive season.

Hampers are great presents for the foodie in your life because they contain lots of lovely little luxuries, all presented in a beautiful way and usually in a wicker basket that they can keep and reuse for many years to come.

It’s a win/win situation - someone else has done all the hard work of putting together a delicious selection of products and the lucky recipient has everything they need to treat themselves this Christmas.

Hampers are also the perfect thing to buy in for yourself and your family if you always find yourself short of time in December and struggling to find the time to browse the shops looking for the perfect treats and snacks.

All of the hampers below can be ordered online for delivery throughout December so all you have to do is click a few buttons and relax, knowing everyone will have something wonderful to eat and drink this year.

For even more ease, let someone else take care of your main meal on Christmas Day too. Check out our guides to the Marks and Spencer Christmas food to order menu and also the Sainsburys Christmas food to order menu.

Belvedere Hamper Belvedere Hamper £250.00 Savoury flavours 4/5 No one does Christmas quite like Marks and Sparks, and this luxurious food and drinks hamper is the British institution at the top of their game. Booze covers opening drinks to later-evening wine, with crisp bubbly, white wine and red wine all paired to accompanying nibbles. Such nibbles: Italian Nocellara olives, rich cheeses and crunchy crackers. There’s a clever cool bag with cold goods in it: pork, chicken and stuffing layered pie, roasted mushroom pâté and a roast ham joint. Christmas lunch sorted, all in one handy shop. Order now for delivery from December 19. Buy now

The Christmas Feast Hamper The Christmas Feast Hamper £79.99 Value for money 5/5 Is Christmas day a delightful haze of grazing in your household? This hamper will set you up. Groaning with treats like specially selected milk chocolates, florentines, marmalades, fudge and biscuits, there’s always something delicious on hand to mange on. With a fine, bubbly prosecco and a crisp Pinot Grigio, you can wash down the treats with a delightful drop. Buy online now for dispatch around November 28. Buy now

Aldi’s The Ultimate Decadence Hamper The Ultimate Decadence Hamper £149.99 Lavish selection 4.5/5 Do not mistake Aldi, the low-price supermarket, for being low-quality - they source some remarkable wine and produce, as showcased in this stunning hamper. Extravagant as all get out, it features 35 items from their Specially Selected range, including cakes, chocolates, biscuits, honey, sauces and savouries. Oh, and four fabulous wines, of course. The pièce de résistance? A 30 month matured Christmas pudding. Buy online now for dispatch around November 28. Buy now

Christmas Tea In Mayfair Christmas Tea In Mayfair £50.00 Festive catch up 3.5/5 Your idea of culinary heaven may be more in the afternoon tea mode, in which case this has you set. A delightful hamper with all the trappings of an ideal afternoon tea. Traditional mince pies and a mini panettone, luxury gold tea, and all-butter shortbread tree biscuits and a hand-decorated yule log. For a tipple, there’s a bottle of Clementine and Cranberry Bucks Fizz to share - light and frothy. Order now for delivery from December 15. Buy now

The Kocktail Mixed Case The Kocktail Mixed Case £120.00 festive spirits 5/5 We’re big fans of Kocktail here at Recommended - manufacturers, as they are, of ready-to-drink letterbox cocktails par excellence. If you want to introduce a merry tipple to your Christmas celebrations, but don’t want to labour with jiggers and sugar syrup, the Kocktail mixed case will keep your celebrations swinging. It features six of their delectable concoctions, including: Espresso Martini, Cherry Cola Old Fashioned, Winter Spiced Negroni, Chocolate Negroni, Rhubarb & Cucumber Spritz and Lychee & Elderflower Spritz. The Espresso Martini is award winning - one sip and you’ll see why. Buy now

Ultimate Christmas Breakfast Ultimate Christmas Breakfast £100.00 A breakfast treat 3.5/5 Kick off the festivities with flair, with this fun offering from M&S for a champagne breakfast. With Delacourt Champagne Brut, smooth orange juice and luxury tea and coffee. To eat, there are sesame sourdough bagels, Christmas tree-shaped crumpets, Cornish butter, whipped cream cheese and Scottish mild smoked salmon. For ‘breakfast pudding’ (yes, it’s a thing) there’s strawberry and champagne jam or clementine and gin marmalade, plus luxury granola and rich Devonshire strawberry and lemon yoghurts to enjoy. Order now for delivery from December 19. Buy now

Festive Treats Hamper Festive Treats Hamper £50.00 People with a sweeth tooth 4.5/5 Do you have a loved one you’d like to send a bundle of edible goodies to? This is the hamper for you - or rather, them. It’s Christmas in a wicker basket. With traditional mince pies, panettone, gigantic orange chocolate buttons and mint snowballs, they’ll be able to indulge themselves at any occasion over the Christmas season, or always have something to pull out of the cupboard to delight visitors. Buy now

Merry Christmas Gift Box Merry Christmas Gift Box £120.00 effortless class 5/5 Let us not mince words: sometimes, when presenting someone with a food or drink hamper, you want to wow them on sight. Such it is with a Harvey Nichols hamper, where the recipient will know in an instant that they’re in for a spectacularly delicious time. The Merry Christmas gift box houses superlative wine, liquor and champers, to make for a merry little Christmas. A no-brainer Harvey Nichols Premier Cru Brut Champagne NV 750ml

Harvey Nichols Mulled Wine 750ml

Snow Globe Orange & Gingerbread Gin Liqueur 700ml

Harvey Nichols Cucumber & Lime Tonic Water 200ml

Harvey Nichols Elderflower & Pomegranate Tonic Water 200ml

Harvey Nichols Orange & Lavender Tonic Water 200ml Buy now

The ultimate Christmas hamper the ultimate Christmas hamper £799.00 pushing the boat out 5/5 You may - and who could blame you - want to make up for last year’s damp squib of a Christmas by truly pushing the boat out for celebrations this year. This, then, is the hamper for you. With a bottle of Dom Perignon Vintage 2008, multiple delicious spirits, including Hendricks gin, Balvenie Doublewood whiskey, and plenty more - along with Toho wines. The treats and savoury snacks are equally gorgeous including Amaretti biscuits, mince pies, cheeses and a phenomenal Christmas pudding. Heaven Buy now

Selfridges Classic Alcohol-free Christmas hamper Selfridges Classic Alcohol-free Christmas hamper £125.00 alcohol free delights 5/5 If you’re teetotal - for whatever reason - it can get a bit irritating, the vast quantities of plonk sloshed around at Christmas time. Entry: the Selfridges booze free hamper, perfect for indulgence without a trace of ethanol. Pleasures galore, it contains Turkish delight, Christmas pudding, condiments, coffee, orange flavoured hot chocolate, almonds - and more, all alcohol-free. Buy now

All I Want for Christmas Hamper All I Want for Christmas Hamper £150.00 Festive gatherings 4/5 This hamper contains everything you need for a mouth-watering festive feast, presented in reusable juco and cool bags. Treat guests to the must have M&S snow globe clementine gin liqueur and crisp Prosecco in a beautiful limited edition Christmas bottle. There’s plenty to nibble on too with the varied spread of Scottish smoked salmon blinis, chicken tikka naans, beef burger spring rolls and more. For something sweet, there’s an indulgent golden blonde Christmas pudding and a light-up box of Magic and Sparkle chocolates that look as good as they taste. Order now for delivery from December 19. Buy now

The Chocolate Celebration Hamper The Chocolate Celebration Hamper £29.99 Chocoholics 3.5/5 It’s not Christmas without a huge amount of chocolate, and with this hamper you’ll have all the chocolate you could possibly want. This luxurious hamper is filled with Aldi own brand florentines, marshmallows and more. Buy online now for dispatch around November 28. Buy now

Large Chocolate Hamper Large Chocolate Hamper £42.50 Chocolate lovers 4/5 The perfect present for any chocolate lover this Christmas, this bountiful hamper includes a selection of some of the finest and highest quality chocolates, including salted caramel chocolate puddles, the 70% dark chocolate slab selector and the 70% dark fruit and nut nano slab. There’s also decadent drinks in the form of a hot chocolate sachet and a cocoa tea pillow pack. Buy now

Gold RF Hamper Gold RF Hamper £100.00 something a little difference 4/5 Oh, this is sun-drenched deight. The Rita Farhi gold hamper is groaning with the most delectable dried fruits and nuts, all draped lovingly in dark or milk chocolate. The chocolate dates are a particular stand-out, as are the sugar-coated almonds ... and those dried orange slices robed in dark chocolate, like a posh chocolate orange. Actually, every morsel is delish. Buy now