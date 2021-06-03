These comfy, deluxe items of garden furniture are ideal for enjoying spring and summer days outdoor in style

Garden swing seats and outdoor porch swing to enjoy your backyard

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It will come as little surprise that the major retail trends of the past month have tended towards outdoors furniture: rattan chairs, parasols, garden tables, patio heaters, and now, porch swings.

People are excited for sunny, longer days ahead, and they’re ensuring their backyards are fit for the task of enjoying BBQs, staycations, and weekends spent reading books in the sunshine as comfortably as possible.

Whether you have a veranda to place a seat on as a welcome entry to the house, or simply wish to make your little patch of land in the back of your house as habitable as possible, a garden swing seat will instantly make your home homier, and set you up to enjoy the summer ahead. Here are our favourites.

Outsunny Swing Chair Hammock 3 £389.99 We love this 3-seater, shaded hammock seat, which provides everything you need for whiling away a sunny afternoon with company and a drink, or a good book and a bowl of crisps. Outsunny are expert outdoor retailers, so you know you’re in safe hands With a powder coated and rust-resistant, it can resist British weather all year-round, and the padded seats make for comfy relaxing. While the over-head canopy won’t protect you from heavy rain, it will keep you dry during summer showers, and it’s UV properties offer sun protection. Best yet, this swing chair comes with two cup holders - ideal for parking a beer or mojito as you unwind. Dimensions: Overall Size: 124.5L x 206W x 180H cm; Weight Capacity: 360kg. Buy now

Outsunny Porch Swing with Stand £589.99 Another entry from the Outsunny stable - forgive us, they’re very good at what they do. For a natural look, sympathetic to a garden rich in green, bucolic splendour, this Larch wood porch swing will look gorgeous in any backyard. It’s a two-seater, but three people can comfortably fit. A wooden canopy keeps you protected from the sunshine. Ideal if you’re after a porch swing that will stay in style season after season. Bench size: 56cm H x 55cm W x 147cmWeight capacity: 500kg Buy now

Hanging garden armchair in black resin wicker with white cushions £345.50 Egg-shaped chairs are all the rage this year, and this unusual wicker hanging armchair will offer a fresh, yet louche, means of enjoying your porch or backyard. With a 2 metre chain and 2 harnesses, this hanging armchair can be attached to a sturdy tree or awning so that you can lounge safely. Made of polyethylene, it’s resistant to UV rays, but the design - hand-woven mesh -looks elegant and delicate. Pretty and practical. Buy now

Dartmouth Swing Arbour by Rowlinson Dartmouth Swing Arbour by Rowlinson £576.99 An arbour and a chair in one, this Dartmouth swing chair is effortlessly elegant. With a natural timber finish, it’s pressure treated to prevent rot, and the galvanised base fittings are rust resistant. This swing seat will last for years and look gorgeous in any garden. Allow 600mm in front and behind the seat to allow for the seat to swing, This product should be secured to a solid base. Height: 233cm (7ft 8in) x Width: 223.5cm (7ft 4in) x Depth: 109cm (3ft 7in) Buy now

Antoinette Wooden Two Seater Garden Swing £379.99 The Antoinette garden swing seat is a similarly graceful piece of outdoor furniture, made by British craftsmen in Staffordshire out of Swedish redwood. A swinging hammock wrought of timber with a smooth grain finish, it is another piece that will last through multiple seasons, looking stylish. Fixed entirely with screws, it has heavy, galvanised chains that are rust-proof, while the redwood timber is pressure treated to make it rot-free for at least 25 years. A sound investment - and it’s great to sit on, too. Inside Seat Length: 100cm (3ft 3in) Depth of Seat: 41cms (16.1in) Total Height: 180cm (5ft 9in) Weight: 65kg Buy now

Josephine Swing Seat with Stand £172.99 There’s something sweetly romantic about this swing seat, which allows two people to sit side by side but within their own space. With an adjustable canopy shelter for protection against rain and sunlight, the 5cm thick seat cushions and backrests offer great comfort, while the magazine pocket and sliding beverage tray are ideal for stocking your supplies (no trips to the kitchen to get things). It’s powder-coated steel frame means it will withstand the elements and last over time. Buy now

Lyra Garden Hanging Chair £449.00 If you’ve ever sat in one of these hanging chairs from furniture brand Made, you’ll know that the temptation to spend all day there - with a good book and a cold drink - is very strong indeed. Ideal for a conservatory or patio, it’s made with woven poly rattan and has a plush, comfy cushion. The assembly is the work of mere moments, and it’s a stand-alone unit, so you don’t need a beam or rafter to hang it off. Height (cm)183Width (cm)107Depth (cm)100 Buy now

Florence Hanging Chair Florence Hanging Chair £280.00 Aldi is currently out of stock on it’s popular hanging egg chair - with a reported 35,000 people in the online queue in March attempting to buy one. Such numbers are a bit of a mystery, where there are more stylish - and sturdy - egg chairs available now, such as this lovely rattan version from Homebase. Rattan is perfectly on trend, and this egg chair comes with a powder-coated steel frame and a hand woven synthetic rattan finish. The plush cushion makes it perfect for languorous afternoons enjoying the sun outdoors. H198 x W116 x D118cm Buy now