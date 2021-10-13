Halloween half term fun at Alton Towers

There’s lots happening in London, with many attractions offering special discounts for the half term week and Halloween themed events.

Check out our top 9 picks of attractions and events all the family can enjoy during the first school break of the year, including overnight stays.

Thorpe Park Fright Night Thorpe Park Fright Night 2021 £42.00 This half term, brace yourself as the UK’s premier award-winning Halloween event returns for 2021 for a fearful celebration. This year also marks 20 years since Fright Night was first launched, so visit between October 15 and 31 for a celebratory anniversary scare. Fright Night entry includes access to some of the UK’s most thrilling rides in the dead of night as well as terrifying live-action experiences and spine-chilling scare zones. Recommended for people aged 13 plus. Buy now

Alton Towers Scarefest Alton Towers Scarefest £34.00 As the nights get shorter, Scarefest beckons. During October half term, visit Alton Towers for all sorts of creepy scares and shocks as its award-winning Halloween festival returns for 2021 with live entertainment for all ages. Open until 9pm each day, there’s lots of hair-raising rides and attractions visitors can enjoy in total darkness including Wickerman and the Alton Towers Dungeon. Younger families can enjoy live shows including the Freaky Fun Zone characters and shows. Book an overnight stay now which includes an overnight stay for all the family, evening entertainment, 9-hole round of golf, a full English breakfast buffet and free parking. Buy now

Wicked Tickets Wicked £24.00 The 9th longest-running West End musical of all time, Wicked the musical tickets remain some of the most sought after on London’s West End.] It tells a backstory for ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. Tickets from £24. Buy now

The Lion King Tickets The Lion King £30.00 Based on the Disney animated film, The Lion King opened in London in October 1999, and has been playing to packed houses ever since. This half term will be no exception. Disney’s beloved film has been transformed into a spectacular theatrical experience that explodes with glorious colours, stunning effects and enchanting music. This is London’s best-selling show that will delight families. Buy now

Matilda The Musical Tickets Matilda £24.00 Roald Dahl’s beloved childhood story comes to life on stage in this amazing show. Matilda tickets are sure to please the whole family. Winner of over 99 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, and a whole host of five-star reviews, Matilda The Musical tells the story of everyone’s favourite little girl and how the power of imagination changes destiny. It continues to delight audiences of all ages. Tickets from £24. Buy now

Legoland Brick or Treat Legoland Brick or Treat £29.00 This October half term, all little monsters and their families are invited to enjoy ‘Brick or Treat’ at the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort. The Resort will be transformed into a pumpkin-filled wonderland for a spook-tactular event that all the family will enjoy. There will be many fun Halloween activities for everyone to enjoy, including a haunted house monster party ride and a brand new harbour show for 2021, Lord Vampyre’s creepy crypt trail, Monster Rocker’s pumpkin trail, costume competitions and so much more. Buy now

SEALIFE London Aquarium Tickets SEALIFE London Aquarium Tickets £24.00 You’ll be able to see over 7000 fin-tastic creatures at this top London attraction. There’s also daily talks and activities, where all the family can learn all about the stars of the sea and rainforest in an underwater adventure. Experience touch zones and rock pools, diving displays and feeding times held at regular intervals throughout the day too. Tickets from £24. Buy now