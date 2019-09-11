Anuj Dal signs new contract at Derbyshire

Anuj Dal has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at Derbyshire until the end of the 2021 season.

Dal joined the club in 2018 and has gone on to make 28 appearances across all three formats, scoring 479 runs.

The 23-year-old scored his maiden first-class half-century for Derbyshire against Glamorgan earlier this season, while his highest-score for the club came when he struck 92 against Middlesex in July.

Head of cricket, Dave Houghton said: “We’re pleased to have Anuj for another two years, he is a player who can fill a variety of roles and that’s very useful within the squad.

“He’s impressed in the Second XI and has taken the opportunities given to him in the first team and done well. That’s a really important attitude to have and we look forward to seeing his progression over the next two years.”

Dal added: “I’ve had a good season and I’m pleased to have contributed to the team, particularly with runs in four-day cricket.

“I am still young, so it’s good for me to be able to work with the coaches every day to improve my game and challenge for a place in the first-team.”