Aussie pace bowler Billy Stanlake signs for Derbyshire

Derbyshire have signed Australia fast bowler Billy Stanlake for this summer’s Vitality Blast.

A tall quick, with raw pace and bounce, Stanlake will join up with the Derbyshire squad ahead of the Vitality Blast opener in July, subject to final approvals. He replaces fellow international seamer, Kane Richardson, who withdrew from his stint with Derbyshire following selection in the Australia World Cup squad.

Running in at over 2m tall, 24-year-old Stanlake has enjoyed a prolific start to his Twenty20 International career, claiming 25 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 20.08 and with best figures of 4-8. Stanlake was one of the Adelaide Strikers’ key bowlers in their 2018 Big Bash League title-winning campaign, as he took 11 wickets at an average at 22.36.

He has also represented two sides in the Indian Premier League, during which he picked up best figures of 2-21 for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.

Overall, Stanlake has taken 62 wickets in 51 Twenty20 matches, at an average of 23.95 and an economy rate under eight runs per over. Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “Billy is an excellent white ball bowler and with his height and pace, he has the qualities to trouble batsmen in this format. “He’s someone we’ve kept an eye on and we’ve been impressed by what we’ve seen. We were disappointed to lose Kane Richardson, but I believe we have found a replacement who will not only complement our side, but bring in new skills to keep taking us forward. “We’ve seen improvements already this summer and we want to continue that momentum into the Vitality Blast and reward our supporters with good performances.”

Stanlake said: “The T20 will come around fast now and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“It’ll be my first experience of the tournament, and having spoken to the guys I know how important the competition is.

“It’s a good side and a quick, bouncy track at Derby, so I hope to use my skills and contribute to performances out in the middle for Derbyshire.”