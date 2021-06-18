Derbyshire Falcons end losing run to beat Northants Steelbacks in T20

Matt Critchley helped guide Derbyshire Falcons to victory. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

A disciplined Derbyshire performance with the ball restricted Northamptonshire to 141 for 8 and the Falcons, led by an unbeaten 48 from Leus du Plooy and 44 from Matt Critchley, eased home on 143 for 5 with 10 balls to spare.

Derbyshire fast bowler George Scrimshaw said: "We put the foot on the gas and the pressure was really on and I'm sure that every batter that came in felt that pressure we'd created with those quick wickets.

"The last couple of games could have been a lot different if we'd taken a catch here and there and got an extra 15 runs so I think we've been a little bit unlucky so we are going to take this confidence into the next game."

Ricardo Vasconcelos scored 38 and Graeme White made 37 from 24 balls but Northamptonshire were restricted by George Scrimshaw, 1 for 13 from four overs and Conor McKerr, 2 for 23.

After losing seven for 17 in their previous game, the Steelbacks ran into more problems, with both openers dismissed in the first two overs.

On a slow, used pitch, Richard Levi chipped Logan van Beek to midwicket and Adam Rossington was caught behind pulling Conor McKerr.

Vasconcelos and Wayne Parnell repaired the damage until the Falcons struck again in the final over of the powerplay.

Parnell lost his middle stump aiming a big drive at Finn Hudson-Prentice and Rob Keogh steered the next ball to slip.

The slide continued when Saif Zaib missed a sweep at Critchley and although Mohammed Naib dispatched Critchley for two sixes, the Falcons quickly reasserted control.

Naib was caught at deep midwicket attempting a third and Vasconcelos skied a pull at George Scrimshaw to reduce Northamptonshire to 81 for 7 in the 14th over.

White and Tom Taylor got their side to a respectable total by taking 41 from the last three overs with both batsmen driving Critchley for six before White hit Hudson-Prentice for three consecutive fours.

Northamptonshire had to take early wickets and Ben Sanderson delivered by bowling Harry Came in the second over.

Billy Godleman drove Nabi for six before being run out four balls later but the pressure was eased when 17 came from Nathan Buck’s first over.

Parnell responded by removing Luis Reece and conceding only two from the next over but du Plooy provided momentum by pulling Sanderson for six to leave the Falcons needing 62 off the last 10 overs.