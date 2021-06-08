Derbyshire snap up promising batsman

Harry Came has signed a deal to the end of the 2023 season.

The 22-year-old, who recently crashed 113 not out in a Second XI Twenty20 match at Durham, immediately comes into Derbyshire’s Vitality Blast squad to face Lancashire on Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Came's unbeaten 54-ball knock at Emirates Riverside included 14 fours and five sixes at a strike rate over 200, and his fine Second XI T20 form continued today with 66 from 38 balls, including sixes off Jake Ball and Dane Paterson.

The right-handed batsman made five first-class appearances for Hampshire before his release in 2020, while he has featured in two Second XI Championship matches for Derbyshire this summer, averaging 46.50 with a high-score of 85.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “We wanted to get Harry down to Derbyshire as soon as we learned of his release and he’s impressed in the Second XI this summer.

“We’ve been working on getting him signed-up on a long-term deal as we see the potential for him to continue developing with Derbyshire across all formats.

“Losing Ben [McDermott] was a big blow, but it creates another opportunity for our younger players and Harry will get chances this summer.”