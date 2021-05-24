Lander’s efforts are not quite enough for Matlock & Cromford Meadows

Ed Lander hit 84 in a late MCMCC flurry.

The match survived despite the wet weather and with the hosts batting first, Brent Doubell (120) and Zac Dann (76) led the way to 286 all out.

Their assault on a Matlock attack struggling for purchase and control on the small Holmesfield ground was pretty devastating, despite Connor Green’s 4-49.

In reply, there was a useful contribution from Drew Mullaney (35) but Matlock were chasing shadows for the main.

However, batting at number eight, and by now acknowledged to be batting too low by all team mates and probably by most opposition, was Ed Lander (84). His late assault, finding the boundary 14 times, made a game of what would have been a hammering and the innings closed on 223-9 to at least mean Matlock took ten points.

Dave Lander, a regular in the firsts and playing under his brother's captaincy now for five years, certainly appreciates the all round performances of a player nearing the top of his game.

He said: “Ed has been a reliable batsman throughout his career without really getting the recognition he deserves. He’s batted well this season, often with guiding the tail. He times the ball better than most, and when he's in form it's great to see.

"As a batting group we can learn from how Ed batted at Holmesfield and during this campaign so far. His patience and calmness under pressure is impressive".​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​