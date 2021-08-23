Promising bowler Nick Potts signs three-year deal with Derbyshire CCC

Nick Potts. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old graduate of the Cricket Derbyshire Academy in partnership with the University of Derby impressed for the England Young Lions in 2020, playing in three Best vs Best fixtures at Loughborough.

While an ankle impingement injury, from which he continues to recover well in rehabilitation, has limited appearances in 2021, Potts still managed best figures of 3-57 in a Second XI Championship game against Leicestershire in April.

His new deal will keep him at The Incora County Ground until the end of the 2024 season, joining the likes of Sam Conners and Ben Aitchison in a developing pace attack.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “There’s no doubting Nick is a talent for the future, and one that we are really keen to see progress with Derbyshire for years to come. Our bowlers are getting better all the time, and I know Ajmal (Shahzad) is really encouraged about the future of our attack.

“We’ve had injuries this season, unfortunately Nick is one of those players who has been affected, or he might have had a few opportunities already this year.

"If he keeps working hard his time will come and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Potts added: “As a local player, it’s my ambition to play for Derbyshire, and I’m really pleased to have signed for the next three seasons.