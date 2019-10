Derbyshire’s U18s golfers are the Midlands champions - for the first time ever.

The team beat Cambridgeshire 10-5 at Longcliffe GC to claim the title in the 30th anniversary of the competition.

Sam Potter, Daniel Heaslip, Henry Hayward, Ben Wain, Max Hughes, Matthew Pepper, Jack Barker-Sabido, Tom Allen, Louie Cole and Tom Weeks made up the victorious team.

Derbyshire captain Hughes was delighted to receive the Plate in the clubhouse afterwards.

The team are pictured with the plate.