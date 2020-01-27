Derbyshire cricket legend optimistic about county's future

Former Derbyshire County Cricket Club fast bowler Colin Tunnicliffe is optimistic about the club's chances of future success.

Tunnicliffe took more than 500 wickets for Derbyshire, after making his debut in 1973 and remains involved with the club to this day through his role on the supervisory board.

He enjoyed seeing how many people became invested in Derbyshire’s Vitality Blast campaign last season, as the team made it to Finals Day for the first time in its history.

And belives the future's bright for Derbyshire.

"I think the one thing that gets people coming back, whether it’s in cricket or football, is success," he said.

"You noticed with just that little bit last year, getting to Finals Day, how many more people turned up and how many younger lads played.

"Daryn Smit has taken over the Academy, we want a better quality coming through so they can go on and play county cricket once they get to a certain age.

"I’m very confident about Derbyshire, which I would be, but I’m very confident."

One of Tunnicliffe's first memories of cricket was watching the team play during the school holidays.

"One of the things I used to envy from when I came to watch when I was 14 was how white their [players'] trousers were and the big jumpers with the cable knit," he said.

"I couldn't believe it.

"I played for the under-19s, the juniors, and got given a contract. The next thing I knew I was being given my debut against Essex.

"When you look back I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe I was going out for Derbyshire to play against Essex. It was magnificent."

And added: "When I was younger it meant a lot because that's what our summer was - going to the cricket with friends you meet at the ground. When I was 14 I'd go to Darley fields on my bike with my whites on, there were eight games on every Saturday and Sunday, and every time I'd get a game.

"I'd go up and down Darley park and someone would say 'we're short, would you like to play?' - so I can say I played for a lot of teams before I was 15.

"That was magnificent."

Tunnicliffe was speaking to Derbyshire CCC as it sits down with players, staff, legends and members to find out what the club means to them in celebration of the club’s 150th year.