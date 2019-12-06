African pair are praised by Matlock Town boss

Matlock Town manager Steve Kittrick had high praise for his two African stars as both shone in the fog in last Saturday's abandoned game at Grantham.

Piteu Crouz has been their star man in the last two matches, coming in for Dan Bramall on the left flank, and after adding to his goal and assist at Belper by notching both goals, Kittrick said: “He’s a lad who thrives on confidence and the goals might just lift him.

“He’s not fully there yet but they’ll help in getting him to where he wants to get to. The more goals he gets the more confident he’ll be.

“He can also play anywhere along the front line although he’s taken young Dan’s shirt at the moment.”

Cameroonian Crouz was not the only African to impress in a Matlock shirt last weekend with Nigerian striker Chib Chilaka making his first league start leading the line with strength and purpose.

“He’s an old warhorse who knows what the game’s all about, he’s strong and effective, he troubles defences so we’re hoping he can keep it up,” Kittrick added.