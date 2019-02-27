American youngster is loving life at Matlock Town

Young Matlock Town academy goalkeeper Alex Buttery says he is loving life at the club.

The teenager, who hails from Orlando in Florida, is relishing the challenges of adjusting to the climate and training intensity.

And having recently played 70 minutes for the club's under-18 side in a specially-arranged game against their under-17s at the University of Derby, Buttery has been happy with how things have gone as he adapts to the cultural differences.

He said: “I had a football coach in the USA that was partnered with Matlock. I got offered a trial and it went well.

“It’s different getting used to the climate, the weather and meeting new people. The football is also different, it’s more physical.”

The youngster kept a clean sheet during the match with the under-17s and felt he did well with the saves he made.

He said: “I thought I played well out from the back, and made a few good saves and kept a good clean sheet. It was good to get the win.”