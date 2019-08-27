Blackburn Rovers boss wants goals, while Leeds United are set to welcome back key duo

Here are the latest stories doing the rounds in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, August 27.

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has claimed he's focusing on his side now finding some goal-scoring form, after keeping a trio of clean sheets in their last three league games. (Rovers.co.uk)

Leeds United are close to welcoming back Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts to first team action, with the pair both involved in fitness drills ahead of their comeback from injury. (Football League World)

Middlesbrough ace Jonny Howson has claimed his side have been on the receiving end of a number of unfair decisions this season, after his team slumped to 17th in the table with one win from five. (Hartlepool Mail)

Fenerbahce are rumoured to be lining up a move for Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen, should they fail in their attempts to land Marseille ace Luis Gustavo. (Sport Witness)

Noel Whelan has claimed ex-Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson is an 'egomaniac', and that the Whites' squad is better off without his influence in the dressing room. (Football Insider)

Dutch side PEC Zwolle are understood to be chasing Reading forward Andrija Novakovich, and will look to secure a loan deal for the USA international. (Football Oranje)

Lazio and Schalke are set to go head-to-head to land Swansea City striker Andre Ayew, although his hefty £80k-per-week salary could scupper any potential deal. (Daily Mail)

Sunderland are set to make another approach for Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox, after reportedly having an bid turned down for the former Wales U21 international. (Sheffield Star)

Inter are believed to be lining up a shock move for ex-Swansea City and Stoke striker Wilfried Bony, as I Nerazzurri look to bolster their attacking with the free agent. (Goal)