Boss Dave Frecklington sees Matlock Town recovery taking shape

Dave Frecklington can see seeds of recovery starting to show despite his Matlock side suffering a sixth league defeat in succession at Stalybridge on Saturday in his first game in charge.

Matlock were beaten 3-1 but Frecklington maintains that the scoreline does not tell the whole story of how events unfolded at Bower Fold.

“We went with a different formation to give us a more solid look to try and stem the goals against issue and again for thirty odd minutes we were well in the game.

“The first goal seems to be key and obviously we haven’t been getting it in recent games. Not to give the penalty when Tom Davie was fouled was scandalous and if that goes in we’re 1-0 up and the game’s going to plan.

“We then get undone by a really good strike but are still well in it. Jamie Jackson had to do better with the chance that came his way to make it 1-1.

“We don’t feel we had the rub of the green at certain times and then Stalybridge score the two quick goals when we’re chasing the game.

“All three of their goals were superb but I was pleased with the effort and determination the lads showed and we got a deserved consolation.

“I’ve no problem with the workrate, the lads didn’t feel sorry for themselves and I said to them in the dressing room afterwards that results will pick up quickly if we continue to show that same effort and determination.”

Frecklington described his opening fortnight at Matlock as “a baptism of fire” but not because the job is proving to be more testing than he imagined.

“It’s more the mentality of taking over a club that’s in transition with a lot of change needed because of the losing run it’s on” said Frecklington.

“It’s not a case of having to just lift the spirit in the team but of the whole club. Players are unhappy about not playing whether it be through the horrendous injury list we have or for other reasons and players haven’t been performing despite getting well looked after at the club. So our job is to change the mentality, to lift the doom and gloom and inject some positivity throughout the club.”

Frecklington has been busy with players leaving and joining the Gladiators. Last week three more signings were made while two players left for pastures new. With the injuries starting to clear up, Frecklington can now see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Midfielders Jordan Lemon and Nathan Whitehead have arrived from Spalding United and Lincoln United respectively while defender Brad Beatson, formerly with Boston United, has come from Stocksbridge Park Steels. Whitehead had a short spell at Matlock last term.

Defender Jan Yeomans and striker Kieren Watson have left for AFC Mansfield and Hallam respectively while the previously released Jack Brownell has signed for Spalding.