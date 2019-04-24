Boss Dave Frecklington to leave Matlock Town at the end of the season

Dave Frecklington is to step down as manager of Matlock Town.

He will take charge of Matlock Town for the final time on Saturday when the Gladiators travel to Stafford Rangers for their final game of the season.

The move follows the club's 6-0 drubbing by Buxton on Easter Monday, with Frecklington and club chairman Tom Wright agreeing that a change of manager would be best for all parties.

Frecklington said it was an amicable parting of the ways, and added: “We fulfilled what was asked of us by keeping the football club in this division but 2019 has been difficult with the injury list, our lack of form and the matter of the three hours round trip from Lincoln three times a week.

"I had a chat with the Chairman and we both agreed that it’s in the interests of all parties if we go our separate ways. Matlock Town’s a great football club and we leave on amicable terms with no animosity whatsoever.

"The job involves a lot of hard work and people don’t see and appreciate what goes on behind the scenes.

"We achieved safety with four games left to play and also having to lose six points and a plus four goal difference to boot giving teams around us an advantage but a magnificent 3-1 away win at Marine achieved safety.”

Mr Wright echoed Frecklington’s views, and said: “Dave came in and did a brilliant job when we went on that great run up to Christmas.

"Unfortunately the results tailed off since the turn of the year and it’s been a difficult and frustrating time not only for Dave, but for the football club in general.

"I think it’s the best for all concerned and everyone at the club thanks Dave, Chris Rawlinson and Terry Fleming for their hard work and dedication in their time here. We wish them all the best in their future managerial careers.”

Lincoln based Frecklington took over from Dave Hoole in September 2018 with Matlock struggling near the foot of the table.

And, although three defeats followed in his first three games in charge, he along with coach Terry and assistant Chris oversaw a successful run of only one defeat between the beginning of October until New Years Day. The Gladiators were in with a shout of the play off places.

But 2019 has proved to be a difficult year so far with only two league wins (the victory over the now defunct North Ferriby United excepted) and the Gladiators now find themselves in the bottom half of the league table.

Applicants for the vacant managerial position at Matlock should contact Tom Wright on 07850 065968 e mail tom.116@hotmail.co.uk or Chief Executive Keith Brown 0n 07831 311427, e mail keith61brown@yahoo.co.uk