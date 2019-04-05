Boss Frank Lampard eager for Derby County to maintain focus

Frank Lampard is warning his Derby County players to maintain their focus in the race for the play-offs.

The Rams sit just outside the play-off places following midweek results but Lampard knows there is plenty of work still do.“We have to be a squad,” Lampard told RamsTV. “Everyone is in it together. There must be a complete focus as a group with the month that we have ahead.

“The games will come thick and fast from Saturday onwards and it’s pivotal. It’s the business end now and we’ve given ourselves a chance, so we have to take these games with a good mindset and the physical side is going to be huge for us.”

Derby face a mid-table Brenford side who have picked up just one point in their last four games at the weekend.

“They are a very good team and have a great squad but it’s a very different prospect now under a different manager,” Lamoard said.

“They have been playing a different formation of late. They had a very good run of games and then not so much recently but that makes no odds.

“I’ve watched them and I know the qualities they have and we have to be aware of that. It’s a balance of understanding them and what they can do.

“They are a very dangerous team but it’s also about understanding what we can do if we are at our best. We need to concentrate on both sides and hopefully bring our game this weekend.”