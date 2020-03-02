Boss Phillips delighted as Matlock Town sign attacking duo

Matlock boss Paul Phillips believes he’s signed ‘a winner’ as his latest recruit Alex Byrne settles in at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Winger Byrne, 26, was released by neighbours Buxton last week and Phillips was quick to pounce and add him to the Gladiators squad in time for tomorrow’s home clash with Morpeth Town.

Byrne scored Buxton’s opener in the Bucks’ 4-2 Boxing Day win at Matlock and has often been a thorn in Matlock’s side when playing for Shaw Lane and Gainsborough Trinity. He began the current campaign at Warrington.

Phillips said: “It’s good to be able to bring a winner to the club, he’s been in sides who’ve been challenging for the play-offs and he’s exactly what we need. He’s a good right winger, his set piece delivery is second to none and his general delivery into the box is first class. I’m delighted he’s joined us.”

Bryne is comfortable on either flank and can play the number ten role effectively. He will see familiar faces as he was with Spencer Harris, Chib Chilaka and Jon Stewart at Shaw Lane.

Matlock have also brought in attacking midfielder Adam Kimberley on a joint registration basis with Clay Cross Town.

“Adam’s shown up well in training and with the amount of games we have to play we’ll no doubt need him at some point” added Phillips.