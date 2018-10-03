Busy week sees ins, outs and a win for Matlock Town

The Dave Frecklington revolution moved on at pace this week with Matlock Town officials and fans scarcely having time to digest each event in a packed few days.

Popular winger Ted Cribley left to join Mickleover Sports on Friday with Charlie Dawes also securing a new club in AFC Mansfield. Frecklington then signed goalkeeper Ross Durrant from Alfreton Town.

Michael Williams made a surprise return to the starting line up on Saturday only to have to retire half an hour into the 3-2 defeat at Farsley Celtic, Matlock’s seventh successive loss in the league.

Then Adam Smith left over the weekend before on Tuesday, hours before a vital and convincing 5-2 victory at North Ferriby United, the Gladiators signed winger Craig King from Alfreton for an undisclosed fee.

Frecklington said: “It was Ted’s decision to leave, he’s not been used much and he said he needed a fresh start. He’s a very good footballer but probably just not suited to the way we play. We wish him all the best, except against us!

“We’re delighted to have Craig with us, for me he’s one of the best players in the league. I’ve worked with him before and he’s a crowd pleaser, has a strong work ethic and his attitude is spot on. He’s had a lot of offers on the table but we trust each other and he’ll bring out the best in the others around him.”

Durrant’s arrival is likely to see Richard Walton go out on loan to get some game time.

“Ross has had nothing to do in his two games except pick the ball out of the net five times which is very frustrating.

“He has a calming presence, he’s only 22 and has great quality that I just couldn’t turn down.” Frecklington continued.

Smith has been released after talking with Frecklington after the Farsley game.

“Adam’s a great footballer but wants regular football which I can’t promise him so we decided it be best for him to find another club and he goes with our best wishes.”

Hyde United come to the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday with Marine following them on Tuesday providing the Crosby side do not draw their FA Cup clash at Brackley Town at the weekend.

There will be a minute’s silence prior to kick off on Saturday to pay respect to former Matlock defender Alan Lukasik, who passed away last week aged 64.

Lukasik was one of Matlock’s greatest and most popular players, playing 509 games and scoring 73 times in a ten year spell which began with him starring at the heart of the defence in Matlock’s epic FA Cup run in 1976/77 when they reached the third round proper.

In the Derbyshire Senior Cup the Gladiators will be at home to Shirebrook Town who beat FC Bolsover 3-2 on Tuesday night. The match is likely to take place on November 6.