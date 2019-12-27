Buxton fight back to beat Matlock Town in Boxing Day derby

Aided by some calamitous Matlock defending, Buxton staged a dramatic fightback to win the spoils in the Boxing Day derby at the Proctor Cars Stadium and claim their first away win in the league this season.

All four of the visitors’ goals could so easily avoided with better concentration – they were down to basic individual errors but also due to Buxton showing a greater appetite for the battle, despite trailing 2-0 in the opening five minutes.

In a whirlwind start, Matlock were ahead inside three minutes, as Luke Dean’s hoisted, hanging cross from the left was fumbled by Bucks custodian Grant Shenton and Luke Hinsley nodded gently home from close range with Shenton wanting the free kick.

It got even better for Matlock in the fifth minute as Sam Scrivens cleverly released the overlapping Ben Gordon, who pulled a simple but effective pass into Tomas Poole’s path for the winger to tuck a precise low shot into the corner.

Home goalkeeper Dan Wallis saved well from Diego Degirolamo and Alex Byrne but it was Byrne who pulled one back after Wallis was impeded by his own player in dropping a free-kick and after a number of shots were blocked, it was the Buxton number seven who shot through a ruck of players to find the net.

Then just 90 seconds into the second half Buxton were back on level terms, Dwayne Wiley missing his header from a throw on the right and the ball bouncing over Dean for Liam Hardy to scuff a simple finish past Wallis from close range.

By the 55th minute, Buxton had completed the turnaround, Alex Brown’s pass down the inside left channel catching out Bailey Gooda and Degirolamo took full advantage, getting in behind Gooda to thread a low shot past the unprotected Wallis.

The closest Matlock came to an equaliser was a 79th minute Jordan Sinnott free kick which was spectacularly kept out by the diving Shenton.

Matlock’s shocking defensive play was summed up in Buxton’s fourth goal with two minutes left that killed any hope Matlock might have had of saving a point.

Adam Yates, on for the injured Wiley, saw his square pass to Gooda cut out by Tom Elliott who unselfishly let Degirolamo run the ball into an empty net.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“All four goals were down to our errors, we’ve got to be better than that,” said Matlock boss Steve Kittrick afterwards.

“It was a comedy of errors, Buxton didn’t have to really work for their goals and it’s disappointing after doing so well in the last two or three games.”