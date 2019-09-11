Cardiff City game is a must-win for Derby County, says our Rams columnist

Rams fan Andy Buckley-Taylor assesses life at Pride Park:

Derby return to league action on Friday night against Cardiff, coming off the back of two three-goal defeats.

Whilst it’s too early to make too many critical points about Philip Cocu, certain weaknesses within the squad have had a few alarm bells ringing.

There does appear to be a lack of width and there aren’t enough quality balls in the final third of the pitch.

The important number ten role has yet to be filled effectively too. Kieran Dowell is the natural fit in that position, but he has so far failed to stamp his authority.

Jason Knight is now favoured by many to take the attacking role behind the striker. Apart from showing up well in the home game with West Bromwich Albion, he is also a graduate from the club's academy.

Cardiff for me is really a must win game. A confidence-boosting win is needed. The last outing at Brentford saw a very abject display and the team owes it to the loyal band of supporters who cough up their hard-earned cash, a much-improved performance.

As I said it’s too early for us to give negative vibes, but we all know how impatient the Derby County supporters can be!