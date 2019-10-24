Check out our gallery from Derby County's 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic
Derby County left it late but a stoppage time winner from Graeme Shinnie saw them beat Wigan Athletic on Wednesday night.
Check out our photos below from the game, courtesy of Jez Tighe and also Getty Images.
Krystian Bielik heads the ball on.
Jez Tighe
jpimedia
Jamie Paterson takes on the Wigan defence.
Jez Tighe
jpimedia
Curtis Davies in possession.
Jez Tighe
jpimedia
Jayden Bogle bursts forward for the Rams.
Jez Tighe
jpimedia
