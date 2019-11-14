Chib Chilaka scores five on his debut as Matlock Town progress in Derbyshire Senior Cup

Chib Chilaka will have Matlock Town historians searching the record books to see if anyone else has netted five goals in their first full game for the Gladiators.

That is precisely what the Nigerian striker did as Matlock easily surged through to the last eight of the Derbyshire Senior Cup on Wednesday night with a 7-1 win at Borrowash Victoria.

Spencer Harris scored the other two goals as Matlock could easily have recorded double figures and perhaps should have done against a Borrowash side without a league point in 13 East Midlands Counties League matches.

Steve Kittrick named a strong looking starting line up and will be delighted with Chilaka’s scoring spree, but even Chilaka could have finished the tie with eight goals against his name.. It perhaps became too easy for Matlock who conceded a sloppy 90th minute goal, substitute Phil Glenville’s soft shot trickling past Jon Stewart. It felt as if Matlock had had handed the goal on a plate to Borrowash, it was the hosts' first shot at the Gladiators goal.

Marcus Marshall saw two efforts blocked and a fierce Dwayne Wiley strike whistled narrowly wide in a strong start from the visitors who then went close on 14 minutes as goalkeeper Danny Rigley’s diving save kept out Ben Gordon’s free kick.

But almost immediately Matlock hit Vics with a double whammy as Chilaka first sidefooted home Luke Hinsley’s knock down and within two minutes fired convincingly home after being found by Harris.

Chilaka might have completed his hat-trick by the 29th minute but his acrobatic finish beat Rigley, struck the inside of the post and rebounded into Rigley’s waiting arms.

Harris and Gordon went close before the half time whistle, but Chilaka would soon get his third. Within three minutes of the restart he ran on to a deft Harris pass to push his shot past the exposed Rigley.

Matlock gave youngsters James Tague and Ben Morris some game time with the tie safely in the bag. Both might have scored, Morris twice shooting narrowly too high, one direct from a free kick, while Tague twice lost his composure to shoot over the bar when well placed.

Tague though played a part in the fourth Gladiators goal on 59 minutes, his cross breaking ideally for Harris to fire in from 15 yards. Six minutes later Harris scored again with an explosive 12 yard strike after Vics failed to clear from a corner.

The third used Town substitute Jordan Sinnott was twice off target when he might have done better, but he intelligently set up Harris who wasted his hat-trick chance by clearing the bar from 15 yards with 14 minutes still remaining.

Tague had a second assist finding Chilaka who blasted home at the second attempt in the 80th minute to make it six. Chilaka failed with a relatively easy header and lifted another effort out of the ground from a Morris pass.

Then came the Vics consolation before Chilaka had the final say, breaking through the heart of a demoralised home defence to round Rigley and roll into an empty net.

Job done, with devastating effect and a slippery banana skin negotiated.

BORROWASH VICTORIA: 1 Danny Rigley 2 Lewis Partridge 3 Kyle Crofts 4 Ashton McMahon 5 Jak Kenworthy 6 Stefan Brown 7 Nathan Bennett 8 Lynton Francis 9 Connor Roberts 10 Lee Naughton (16 Phil Glenville 75) 11 Isaac Johnson (15 Haaris Maqsood 61) Subs not used: 12 Shay Wiggins 14 Joel Isaac

MATLOCK TOWN: 1 Jon Stewart 2 Adam Yates 3 Ben Gordon 4 Jack Rea 5 Bailey Gooda 6 Dwayne Wiley 7 Luke Hinsley (16 James Tague 54) 8 Luke Dean (12 Jordan Sinnott 57) 9 Chib Chilaka 10 Spencer Harris 11 Marcus Marshall (17 Ben Morris 54) Subs not used: 14 Piteu Crouz 15 Dan Bramall

REFEREE: Harry Jones (Ripley)

ATTENDANCE: 109

BEST GLADIATOR: Chib Chilaka