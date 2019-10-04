Chris Hughton turns down Stoke City job, Derby County boss insists Tom Lawrence and Mason Beneet aren't off the hook yet , Liverpool leading race for Birmingham City youngster and the rest of Friday's Championship rumours

Chris Hughton is said to have turned down the opportunity to become the new Stoke City manager, as their under-fire boss Nathan Jones looks to be edging closer to an exit. (Daily Mail)

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu has revealed that Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett aren't 'off the hook' following last week's drink-driving scandal, despite featuring for the club in a key midweek match. (BBC Sport)

Millwall are on the hunt for a new manager after Neil Harris has stepped down from his role last night, ending his four year reign in charge of the Championship outfit. (Guardian)

Liverpool are said to be leading the race to sign Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham. The 16-year-old has already scored twice for the Blues this season, and bagged the winner against Charlton. (90min)

Leeds United are believed to be moving closer to ending the uncertainty over star midfielder Mateusz Klich's future, with the player said to have agreed terms on a lucrative new contract. (Football Insider)

Former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis has claimed that Leeds United are the 'biggest' club in the Championship, and has backed Patrick Bamford to thrive under the pressure to win over the club's fans. (Sky Sports)

Belgian side Anderlecht are rumoured to be plotting a move for Bristol City defender Ashley Williams, as the player's short-term contract with the Robins expires in January. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has revealed he's wary of the threat Wigan Athletic pose from set-pieces, and will look to match their physicality at dead ball situations on Saturday. (Sheffield Star)

Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula, who represented France as a youth player, has successfully changed international allegiances, and will now be able to represent the DR Congo at senior level. (Goal)