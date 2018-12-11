Clean sheet a priority for Matlock Town boss

Boss Dave Frecklington wants Matlock Town to keep a clean sheet when they travel to Whitby at the weekend.

Town have improved defensively since the new man took charge though they have to keep a clean sheet in nine league and cup matches.

“We were haemorrhaging goals when we came into the building and apart from South Shields it’s been basically one a game recently which is a big improvement,” he said.

“A clean sheet though would be nice, it would enable us to win more games as we create a lot of chances.

Boss wants another long unbeaten run



“I’ve never had an easy game at Whitby, we’re aware of their threat and they’re a dangerous team but like we’ve said many times before there’s no easy game in this league.

“After our last away game at South Shields, we want to bounce back with a win and go on a run where we can replicate the form we showed up until South Shields.”

Full-back Taron Hare is a slight doubt ahead of the weekend with a calf strain but Frecklington expects him to recover in time.

Tom Davie is on the sidelines again with ankle ligament damage from the Belper win in his first game back after a broken ankle bone. Harry Vince is a week away from a return to full training while Michael Williams is progressing slowly and hopes to step up his training routine this week.

Meanwhile Jake Green made his debut for Frickley Athletic last weekend but is still in Frecklington’s thoughts.

“His personal circumstances mean he can’t commit fully to training Tuesday and Thursday,” said Frecklington.

“We have a rule here that if you can’t train on Thursday then you’re not considered for selection on the Saturday.

“Frickley asked us a question about having Jake and it’s a situation like Jordan Lemon with Stocksbridge that he’s there getting game time so he’s fit and available if and when his circumstances change.”