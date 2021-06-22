Craig King leaves Matlock Town for Frickley Athletic

Craig King has left Matlock Town for Frickley.

The 30 year old joined Matlock from Alfreton Town in October 2018 and quickly lived up to his reputation as a stellar signing with some impressive displays which made him a crowd favourite.

But in February 2019 King ruptured his ACL in the home defeat to Farsley Celtic and was ruled out until the beginning of the curtailed 2020/ 21 campaign which saw him mostly on the substitutes bench.

“I’m gutted he’s going,” admitted Phillips.

“Not only for his work on the pitch but also for his demeanour in the dressing room and his leadership capabilities.

"But he wants to play week in, week out and I can’t promise him that, I can’t promise any player that.

"I can totally understand where he’s coming from, given how old he is, he’s missed a fair bit of football through his injury and Covid. For me it’s doing the right thing for Kingy, he’s gone for the right reasons.”