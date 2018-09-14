Dave Frecklington outlines initial targets after taking Matlock Town job

New Matlock Town boss Dave Frecklington says stabilisation is the first aim as he takes over a struggling Gladiators side currently in the NPL Premier Division relegation zone.

Frecklington, who last season guided Gainsborough Trinity to the First Round Proper of the FA Cup and to a Lincolnshire Senior Cup Final victory, was handed the task of dragging Matlock out of trouble on Wednesday night.

His appointment came just 48 hours after former boss Dave Hoole tendered his resignation following a 6-0 hammering at Basford United - Town’s fifth successive loss in league and cup.

“First of all I’m absolutely delighted and excited to have got the job and I can’t wait to get my teeth into it,” said Frecklington.

“Matlock’s a lovely club with good support. I’ve had a three or four months break, I feel refreshed and ready to go. The important first aim is to get the club out of the bottom three, stop the rot and move upwards from there.

“I’ll be seeing the players at training for the first time on Thursday with my staff, Terry Fleming and Chris Rawlinson, and the intention is to make things more solid and keep the back door shut.”

With regard to the style of football he intends Matlock will play, a forthright Frecklington is adamant that it needed to be football that will put points on the board.

“Basically it has to be winning football, we all want the ideal game but we have to play to a style which will stop us haemorrhaging goals.”

Matlock have so far conceded eighteen goals in their opening six league matches.

While the current playing staff will have the opportunity to show their worth to the new management team, Frecklington says he has a list of players ready to come in and there could even be a new addition prior to Saturday’s home clash with league leaders and title favourites South Shields.

“I’m hoping we can get one over the line in time for Saturday,” he said.

“We’ve so many players missing at the moment and we need leaders. I’ve got ideas of who we can bring in and next week there could be five or six new faces in the building.

“I’ve spoken to a good number of players, the club sold itself to us and should do to them also. The players already here though will have the chance to impress us, they will start with a clean slate, it’s a big chance for them and to breathe a new lease of life into the club.”

Frecklington admits that his first game is a baptism of fire but he added: “Any game against the top of the league is hard but we need to start picking up points as quickly as possible, whether that be against South Shields or teams further down the table.

“We need to put in good. consistent performances now. Anything can happen on any given day.”