Defender Bogle hailed by Lampard as he signs new Derby County contract

Derby County boss Frank Lampard says full-back Jayden Bogle fully deserves his new long-term contract at the club following his impressive start to the season.

Bogle, 18, emerged from the club's academy to make his debut at Oldham Athletic in the Carabao Cup and has been a regular in the Rams side ever since, impressing many with his mature performances.

And, with Bogle having signed a new four-year deal, Lampard is delighted for the teenager.

He said: "He’s trained superbly from day one and showed great maturity and hard work.

“He’s shown that age doesn’t matter – if you’ve got all those attributes then you can do and we’re delighted.

“I gave him a chance at Oldham in the Carabao Cup and he took that opportunity and we’re delighted he’s signed a long-term contract, as I hope he is because he’s a big part of our future and a great advert for our academy too."

As a youngster, Bogle was released by his home town club Reading and then by Swindon Town as a 16-year-old, before joining Derby and coming through the club's ranks.

And Lampard believes those early setbacks in Bogle's career have ended up being a blessing in disguise.

He said: “Your personality and mentality can be shaped by these moments, we’ve all had moments in our lives where we’ve been rejected one way or another and it’s how you deal with it as part of the bigger picture.

“He’s grounded, understands what’s got him to this point and there’s a great future for him if he can keep his head.

“I was made aware of Jayden, among others, before I was appointed and he stood out because of how he approached pre-season and what he showed me in training.”