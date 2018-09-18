Derby County aim to bounce back with Blackburn Rovers test

Derby County will host Blackburn Rovers tonight at Pride Park as they look to bounce back from defeat at the weekend.

The 1-0 defeat at Rotherham saw both Tom Lawrence and manager Frank Lampard receive red cards, though Lampard will be on the bench tonight as he still has time to respond to his charge of improper conduct from the FA.

Lawrence, however, begins a three-match ban that will see him miss this game plus the matches with Brentford and Manchester United.

Blackburn arrive having had a good start to the season since being promoted from League One, winning two and drawing four of their seven games so far, losing just once. They were seconds away from beating Aston Villa on Saturday but an injury-time equaliser saw them draw 1-1.

Lampard said; "We played two really good games before the break and before Hull and it shot us up the table. We must use that atmosphere that the fans create and the confident feeling we have at Pride Park.

“We understand that we have two in-form teams coming. Blackburn are in really good form, and it's the same with Brentford so it will be two difficult games.

“We need to use the home advantage to help us and more than that, our performances need to be as good as they were in the second half against Preston. We need to be full of energy and have quality in our play and if we replicate that then we will be alright.”

On losing Lawrence for three games, Lampard is confident others can step up in his place.

He said: "The squad will look after itself over a period of time. We have a big squad, particularly in attacking areas, and it’s difficult to have people on the bench or out of the squad but that’s the nature of it. We like to train at a high level so when asked players can come in and do well.

“I tend to pick teams on who I think can win games rather than getting too far ahead of myself. We want to win games and they are all as important as each other.”