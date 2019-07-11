Derby County earn a 2-0 victory in opening pre-season game

Two second-half goals from Jack Marriott earned Derby County a 2-0 win over Sarasota Metropolis in their opening pre-season friendly.

The match took place at the IMG Academy, where Derby are taking part in a training camp under the tutelage of new boss Phillip Cocu.

Jack Marriott scored twice for the Rams.

And Cocu would oversee his first win as he fielded a different side in each half.

Martyn Waghorn, Tom Lawrence and Jayden Bogle all saw good openings go close for the Rams in the first-half.

The second then saw Marriott and Joe Bateman force saves out of the goalkeeper before Marriott squeezed the ball home on 71 minutes to put Derby in front.

Six minutes later Marriott doubled the lead after Mason Bennett's shot had been parried.

The game also saw run outs for George Thorne and Chris Martin, who are both trying to force their way into the reckoning following loan spells away from the club.

Derby are back in action at the same venue on Saturday when they take on Championship rivals Bristol City.

First half team: Roos, Bogle, Keogh, Evans, Malone, Bird, Knight, Shinnie, Jozefzoon, Waghorn, Lawrence.

Second half team: Mitchell, Bateman, Davies, Lowe, Macdonald, Huddlestone, Thorne, Whittaker, Marriott, Bennett, Martin.