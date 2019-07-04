Derby County fans react to Frank Lampard's departure to Chelsea

There has been a mixed reaction from Derby County supporters to confirmation that Frank Lampard has left the club to become head coach at Chelsea.

The move was sealed on Thursday morning with Jody Morris and Chris Jones also leaving Pride Park to form part of Lampard's coaching staff at Stamford Bridge. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

And while many feel lots of gratitude towards Lampard for the memories he helped create last season, some supporters aren't happy that he has left behind what was very much a work in progress.

Taking to Twitter, David Ashton said: "No loyalty, utter lack of respect," while another, Ben, posted on the BBC's website that it's not as big a loss to the club as some might think.

He said: "We had a manager who took us from sixth, to sixth. Yes, we played some good football and had a good season but we were also woefully inconsistent. Frank showed nothing to suggest he was ready for a job like this but these things happen.

"Most Derby fans wanted Frank to stay, of course we did. But I don't think there will be many (if any) tears shed. As it turns out, we've got £7million (for Frank and his team) and are about to appoint, in Phillip Cocu, are better, more proven, more experienced manager. Someone far more qualified for the job than Frank, and actually, someone far more qualified for the Chelsea job.

"We don't begrudge Frank for leaving, it's his dream job. But we find the way the media, Chelsea and some of Frank's family have handled it to be disrespectful. I think I speak for just about every Derby fan in saying that I am GLAD we can now finally move on. And we've traded in Frank for a better manager. We're onto bigger and better things. So, thanks, Frank. But we won't be 'weeping': we're too busy being cuckoo for Cocu!"

Some were keen to focus on the memories made in the one season Lampard had at Pride Park. Mucker1884 posted on a fans' forum: "Whilst the complete episode was far from perfect, it was undeniably enjoyable. Positive in the main, with a couple of extraordinary chapters thrown in. The wins at WBA and Norwich were great, as was the draw at The Bridge.

"The win at Old Trafford was absolutely fantastic, and best of all, the euphoric scenes beamed in live from Elland Road to match those in my own living room, were right up there with the very best of my DCFC-related memories. Very difficult to put into words. For those of a certain age, such a night, against that particular opposition, means a hell of a lot, and will never be forgotten."

TibshelfRam said: "I am disappointed to see Frank go for want of continuity and I am grateful for all he did for us. Last season was one of my most memorable and enjoyable seasons in years - the memories will live with me for a long time."