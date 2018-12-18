Derby County keen to sign Finnish star Glen Kamara

Dundee's Glen Kamara has emerged as a top target for Derby County when the transfer window re-opens.

Kamara, 23, was born and brought up in Finland but came to England aged 16 where he came through Southend United's academy before then spending three years at Arsenal.

He moved to Scotland last year and has been a regular in the SPL, attracting the attention of not only Derby but also Sunderland and Glasgow Rangers.

Kamara is of Sierra Leonean descent but has seven senior Finland caps to his name.

He will be out of contract next summer, leaving him the possibility of a cut price move in January or the ability to sign a pre-contract agreement should the likes of the Rams decide to make a move.