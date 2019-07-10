Derby County to hijack Huddersfield Town move for Everton midfielder, Coventry City want Nottingham Forest striker and Liverpool win race for Fulham wonderkid

Here are the top Championship stories from today (10th July 2019).

Derby County are looking to hijack Huddersfield Town’s loan move for Everton’s Kieran Dowell, and bring the youngster to Pride Park instead. (Daily Mail)

Coventry City are looking to land Nottingham Forest striker Tyler Walker, who scored 22 goals on loan with Mansfield Town last season. (Nottingham Post)

Leeds United have been tipped to be in the running to sign ex-England defender Gary Cahill, who is a free agent after leaving Chelsea. (Football League World)

Pontus Jansson apparently chose to leave Leeds for Brentford after falling out with boss Marcelo Bielsa, after being denied a longer summer break. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are believed to have agreed a fee for Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott, who made his Premier League debut at the age of just 16 last season. (Mirror)

Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore has not travelled with the club for their pre-season tour, amid rumours of a Bristol City switch. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer is said to be moving closer to agreeing a new contract with the Owls, following Keiren Westwood’s deal extension on Tuesday. (Football League World)

Swansea City have insisted that reports claiming they have received a £10m bid for striker Oliver McBurnie from Sheffield United are inaccurate. (Wales Online)

West Bromwich Albion are looking to snap up free agent Albert Adomah, but face competition from Nottingham Forest for the ex-Aston Villa ace. (Bristol Post)