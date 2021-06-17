Derby County to send U23 team to Matlock Town for pre-season friendly
Dales football fans can take a look at the up and coming talent at Pride Park when Derby County send their under 23 side to face Matlock Town at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Tuesday 13 July (7.45pm).
Several members of last season’s first team squad developed via Derby’s academy and have featured in the U23 squad.
The Rams escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the Championship season following their when a nervy 3-3 home draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
Nothing has been said as to whether Wayne Rooney will make an appearance in what will certainly be a busy and crucial summer period for Rooney and everyone at Pride Park.
It means that Matlock’s first five pre season matches are at the Proctor Cars Stadium with the final four being away from home.
The schedule reads:
Monday 5 July v Wirksworth Ivanhoe (H) 7.45 pm
Friday 9 July v Boston United (H) 7.45pm
Tuesday 13 July v Derby County U23 (H) 7.45 pm
Friday 16 July v Mansfield Town (H) 7.30 pm
Wednesday 21 July v Chesterfield (H) 7.30 pm
Saturday 24 July v Brighouse Town (A) 12 noon
Tuesday 27 July v Clipstone (A)—7.30 pm (Marcus Beddoe Memorial )
Saturday 31 July v Sheffield FC (A) 3 pm
Saturday 7 August v Ossett United (A) 3 pm