Derwent Valley Junior Football League wants help in Charter Standard target

The Derwent Valley Junior Football League are looking for people to help their clubs achieve Charter Standard status.

The league aiming to sustain its future and is appealing to those who have an interest in grass roots football and would like to improve their skills by achieving a recognised qualification, be it an FA Level 1 coaching badge, first aid, safeguarding or supporting the league or clubs with their committee roles.

A league spokesman said: “The DVJFL are very excited with our future aims which follows on from last season’s landmark achievements of becoming a Buxton FC community partner and a Nike partner league.

“We now aim to enhance these achievements by becoming a Charter Standard League. Last year the Derbyshire County Football Association offered us an unprecedented opportunity by providing all our member clubs with the chance of obtaining funding to enable them to achieve Club Charter Standard status.”

With many member clubs close to achieving that status, an open event will take place at the Eyre Arms in Calver on Tuesday, March 3 at 7.30pm.

Representatives from the Derbyshire County Football Association will be in attendance to clarify the clubs’ needs and agree a plan of action to enable the league to succeed in its aims.

If you would like to get involved but are currently not attached to a local club then you are welcome to go along and support the future of the beautiful game in the Derwent Valley.

Contact dvjfl1970@gmail.com for more information