Eustace feels QPR were punished for failing to take their chances at Derby County

Tom Lawrence shoots against QPR. Photo by Jez Tighe.
Tom Lawrence shoots against QPR. Photo by Jez Tighe.

QPR caretaker boss John Eustace had no complaints after seeing his side beaten 2-0 by Derby County.

Two goals in second-half stoppage time proved the difference as Derby regained a top six spot, Rangers having put in a resolute display throughout.

READ THE REPORT HERE

But despite losing so late, Eustace was philosophical in defeat.

He said: "We've had lots of chances and were punished for not taking them. I don't think it was a penalty for their first goal but it's not a problem, we didn't take our opportunities and were punished by a top team.

"There was lots of added time but again, no excuses really. It was a bit frustrating because our attitude and work-rate was unbelievable, particularly given we had several players playing out of position and a back four that hadn't played together before.

"But it's been the story of our season that we've not been clinical enough and it's something we have to work on."