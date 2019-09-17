Ex-Tottenham Hotspur ace attracting Blackburn Rovers interest, Stoke City line up Nathan Jones replacement, Bristol City and Barnsley keeping tabs on Motherwell forward - Championship rumours

Here are today’s rumours from around the Championship (17th September 2019).

Ex-England striker Dean Ashton has claimed Sheffield Wednesday’s Garry Monk is ‘one of the hottest’ managers in the Championship, and that he’d be a lead contender for any vacant role in the division. (Football League World)

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are already believed to be eyeing up Reading striker George Puscas for a future deal, despite him only joining the Royals this summer. (Sport Witness)

Blackburn Rovers are rumoured to be moving closer to landing ex-Spurs midfielder Lewis Holtby, who is a free agent after leaving Hamburg at the end of last season. (Bundesliga News)

Football writer Phil Hay has revealed that he doesn’t expect Eddie Nketiah to be recall by Arsenal in January, as he believes the club wouldn’t be able to offer him regular action. (This is Futbol)

Leeds United are now firm favourites with the bookies to win the Championship this season, sitting comfortably ahead of Fulham (6/1) and West Brom (8/1), with odds of 5/6. (Sky Bet)

Cardiff City have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their Championship clash against Middlesbrough this weekend, with star stopper Neil Etheridge set to return from a hamstring tear. (Wales Online)

Stoke City are said to have lined up Chris Hughton - who reportedly turned down the Sheffield Wednesday job - to replace Nathan Jones, should the 46-year-old be sacked. (Mirror)

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler has addressed his side being booed by their own fans at the weekend, and has admitted he doesn’t blame the given the side’s poor run of form. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Bristol City and Barnsley are among a number of sides said to be interested in Motherwell forward James Scott, who has scored four goals in five cup appearances so far this season. (Team Talk)