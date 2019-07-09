FAN COLUMN: Derby County kit's a hit as new season approaches

Phillip Cocu is now in place as the new boss of Derby County and he joined the team in Florida for pre season activities once appointed.

He is said to have a similar management style to Frank Lampard, but with three Dutch titles on his CV, It’ll be interesting to watch how he builds the team up for the coming season.

An annual event is the releasing of the club's new kits for the forthcoming season. Long gone are the days when a kit design would last two seasons or even longer if you go back to the 70s. Of course the home shirt is always white trimmed with black, but the away kit colours change every year.

Umbro are in the sixth season of supplying our first team uniform and regardless of what I think to the latest design, it’s a must buy! I have kept all of my shirts dating back to the 70s and have accumulated quite a collection, but it’s nothing compared to the one owned by Rams fan Phil Lowe. He has what’s possibly the largest collection of Derby shirts there is including some rare ones!

Phil, along with Jason Shardlow (who runs the kit history website Est 1884) and club historian Andy Ellis, have also produced a book called Derby County -The Colours of The Rams, which chronicles the history of the kits worn by the team from the early years at The Racecourse Ground through to the Baseball Ground years and on to Pride Park. It's a fascinating read and a book that you’ll pick up time and time again.

Of course nowadays when buying for kids it doesn’t stop at buying a shirt, there’s the name and number of their favourite player to add and it can be a very costly business.

This season's shirts have in general been well received, but I prefer a home shirt that is mainly white. I actually preferred the kits during our years wearing dark blue shorts before we reverted to black. It’s said that Brian Clough had us change to blue shorts and had red numbers on the shirts to make us look like England.

I’m not a lover of squad numbers either. I preferred the days of 1-11 where you got strikers fighting for the privilege of wearing number nine or right backs for number two. Still, that’s modern football and a money-making process.

It’ll be interesting to see what new faces debut in the new kit. The next four weeks are going to be very interesting!