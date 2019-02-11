FAN COLUMN: Surely too soon for Frank Lampard to be tempted by Chelsea job?

Derby impressed on Saturday with a good 2-0 win against one of the in-form teams of the moment, Hull City.

Martyn Waghorn bagged a brace of goals after being switched to a central striking role due to the continued absence of Jack Marriott.

What is attracting a lot of discussion on the social media forums at the moment is the subject of Frank Lampard’s future.

Lampard has done well so far as a rookie manager in the Championship and many fans fear that Chelsea may go down the same route as Manchester United when they are looking for a new boss. Maurizio Sarri is coming under the spotlight as The Blues are failing to impress under his management and yesterday suffered total humiliation as they were thumped 6-0 by Manchester City.

Manchester United have failed to keep themselves at the top of the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and likewise Chelsea have dropped off the pace. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently doing a very good job in a caretaker role and many pundits are now predicting he will get the job on a permanent basis.

Chelsea fans are calling for Lampard and other former players to be installed at Stamford Bridge. I can see their logic being that people with long associations with the club can have a very positive impact. Lampard and people such as Jody Morris and John Terry are modern day legends and will bring a feel good factor to them.

What one would ask though is, would Lampard and co prefer to get an achievement on their CV before attempting to manage on the world's biggest stage in terms of clubs?

It’s no secret that he has struck up a great relationship with the Derby fans and is seen as passionate and determined. I think everyone would agree that he has pulled off signings that most other managers in the division would struggle to. He is a big well respected name in world football.

I believe, and hopefully I am right, that Lampard will remain at Pride Park to see the job through and lead us to the Premier League. It might be this season or it could be next but he will want something on his record before moving on.

If he is a success as a manager I don’t doubt that he will one day manage Chelsea. For now though I think us fans need to concentrate on getting behind the team and show Frank our support right through to the end of the season.

We have a busy few days coming up with a visit to basement club Ipswich on Wednesday and then a fifth round FA Cup tie at Brighton on Saturday. Hopefully three points and then a place in the quarter-finals will be the outcome.