Find out who Derby County’s bogey side are

Reading are officially Derby County’s bogey side, according to the findings of a new study.

The research from mybonuscode.co.uk reveals County have lost 53 per cent of games against the Royals.

They also struggle against Villa (51 per cent loss record) and Burton Albion (50 per cent loss record).

And the data, which looks at every game every played by the Rams in all competitions against the current crop of teams in their league, also reveals that they have sufffered the most defeats (69) against Villa.

Middlesborough (63 defeats) and Sunderland (58 defeats) are the next most defeats against a single side for Derby.