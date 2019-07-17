Former Matlock Town players ready for new adventure

Former Matlock Town players Jordan Wells and Harry Wood are expected to venture to Malta this summer, where they will join First Division club Lija Athletic.

Left-back Wells and midfielder Wood, both 19 and currently free agents, have agreed to join their new side on a trial period, with the option of conditional two-year deals being discussed.

The Maltese outfit have signed Wells after interest from Scunthorpe United, whilst an unnamed League Two side were reportedly keen on signing Wood.

“I’ve known about the talented youngsters for a while,” Lija’s team manager Colin Ciantar said.

“We have won the race to bring the duo in, among heavy interest from clubs in England and Gibraltar. They will be linking up with our first team and under-19 squads for pre-season.

“We are looking forward to seeing them in the hope of both parties coming to a final agreement in the coming weeks.”

Wells, who captained Matlock’s reserves side from the age of 17, featured for both the Gladiators’ first team and League Two side Mansfield Town last season, whilst Wood was sent out on a short term loan move to Carlton Town in January.

The gifted young pair are due to begin pre-season training with their new club next Monday.