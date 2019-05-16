Frank Lampard deserved last laugh over Leeds United, says our Derby County columnist

Our Rams columnist Andy Buckley-Taylor looks back on a momentous night for Derby County.

Derby have done what very few people said they could! After losing the first leg at home, they went and owned Elland Road in a dramatic play off second leg game.

They become the first Championship side to turn an opening home leg defeat into an aggregate victory.

Derby were dominant and it was one of their most impressive performances of the season, if not the best. The big lesson though must have been learnt by Marcelo Bielsa and that’s a lesson in humility.

The disrespect he showed Frank Lampard during the Spygate row has come back to bite him. You don’t show such utter contempt for a man who won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, one Champions League, one Europa League, played 106 times for his country, made 647 senior appearances as a player, scored 193 goals and won dozens of individual awards without the risk of making yourself look stupid.

Frank is in his rookie season as everyone will be fed up of hearing by now, but he has learned from mistakes and it’s all very well producing statistics and slides but football is much more than scientific analysis. Mr Bielsa attempted to embarrass Lampard in public, the humiliation last night was all the Leeds manager's. He has won very little as a club manager and perhaps he will learn from the younger man how to conduct yourself and gain respect.

There’s no doubting the football brain of Bielsa, but last night's result will add to the evidence of claims of his methods burning out players.

The Rams now look forward to a fourth play-off final and waiting for them are Aston Villa. Villa are loaded with talent and after under-performing whilst Steve Bruce was boss they have kicked on and are now a far more formidable force.

The Wembley game will bring Lampard up against his old Chelsea team mate John Terry who is of course working for Dean Smith as part of the management team. Ashley Cole will be likely the starting left back for Derby so there will be a proper old boys reunion.

So it's next stop Wembley on Bank Holiday Monday!