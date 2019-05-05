Frank Lampard expresses his pride after Derby County secure play-off spot

Derby County boss Frank Lampard said he felt several emotions after seeing his side beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 on Sunday - with pride being at the forefront.

The Rams will play Leeds United in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after a pulsating final game of the regular season which saw two goals in three second-half minutes cap a fine display.

And Lampard was full of praise for his players.

He said: "There's a feeling of relief and elation but most of all pride given how we played.

"In particular, how we responded well to being brought back to 1-1. The quality we showed and work rate was outstanding, as was the fact we stayed calm in how we played.

"In the end we could have scored four, five or six but it was about being patient after West Brom had scored and we broke through in the end.

"We switched play well throughout the game and moved the ball well too once we'd got back in front."

Lampard now hopes to see the momentum gained from an encouraging end to the campaign play a part in seeing off the challenge of Leeds United in the play-offs, a side the Rams have lost twice to already this season.

He said: "We'll go into the games as underdogs given our position - there's a reason we finished behind them.

"We won't read too much into the first game we played against them here as it was our first home game of the season and it was very much at the start of a transitional phase.

"The game up there in January saw us unable to cope with them and we need to learn from that. They haven't finished the season as strongly but we'll plan to face the Leeds side that has been challenging all season rather than the one that has struggled in the last week or two.

"It's important we get back down to earth quickly after today as we have to be on top of our game if we are to have a chance of beating Leeds."

The Rams boss also praised the impact of sub Mason Bennett, who scored the second goal having replaced Duane Holmes six minutes earlier.

He said: "I know how much he loves this club and I told him to go out there and be a hero, which he did."

Lampard added that striker Martyn Waghorn has an achilles injury which will be assessed ahead of the Leeds game.